Manton, Cherry Grove Twp. voters to decide proposals in August

Wexford County voters in Manton and Cherry Grove Township will be deciding the outcome of two millage proposals this August.
During the Aug. 3 election, Manton Consolidated Schools will be asking district voters to renew its operating millage. This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law.
It would be renewed for five years, from 2022 to 2026.
Cherry Grove Township voters are being asked to approve an emergency services millage not to exceed 3 mills. The millage would provide funds for the township to continue to offer fire protection and emergency medical services, including funding for fire and emergency medical services operations, staffing, training, vehicles, equipment and housing.
The 3 mills is a renewal of the previously authorized 1.75 mills used for fire service and also a new 1.25 mills millage for ambulance services. If approved, it also will be for five years.
For a home with an appraised value of $50,000, the current 1.75 mills equated to $87.50 in taxes a year, while the new 3 mills millage would cost that same homeowner $150 per year.
According to the millage information provided to the Wexford County Clerk's Office, some of the cost to township property owners would be offset because the municipality would be the primary transporting ambulance for Cherry Grove Township, which means, while the township will still legally be obligated to bill a township resident’s insurance, the remainder of the bill will be “waived‘ for those residents.
