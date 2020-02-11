Manton city commission to consider Second Amendment sanctuary proclamation

MANTON — Resolutions expressing support for the Second Amendment are in vogue among Northern Michigan municipalities right now, and Manton is the latest to consider adopting a measure of their own.
Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite said he drafted a proclamation and plans to introduce it at the city commission’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. He said it’s just a proclamation right now but he hopes the commission eventually will pass it as a resolution.
“That the Mayor of Manton hereby declares his intent to oppose an infringement on the right of law abiding citizens in the City of Manton to keep and bear arms, using such legal means as may be expedient, including without limitation, court action;‘ the resolution reads. “That the Mayor of Manton hereby expresses his intent that public funds will not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Manton, Michigan or to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of said rights...‘
Cronkhite said he’s excited to discuss the proclamation, which he believes sends a message about the values of Manton’s residents.
Several area municipalities have either passed their own resolutions regarding the Second Amendment are will be discussing the matter soon.
Last week, the Osceola County Board of Commissioners voted to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary county and the Missaukee County Finance Committee is expected to discuss a similar resolution this week. The Wexford County Executive Committee also are scheduled to discuss Second Amendment sanctuary county status this week (see above story).
The purpose of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary is to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun laws considered to be unconstitutional, Chairman of the Osceola County for Second Amendment Sanctuary Status organization Jay Moyer said at the Osceola County commissioners meeting last week.
Although the intention of these resolutions is to prevent enforcement of unconstitutional gun laws, some municipal officials say they don’t carry any real authority.
Missaukee County Administrator Precia Garland warned commissioners against preemptively declaring that the county wouldn’t enforce state law, saying there could be unforeseen consequences to revenue-sharing.
“Since you don’t have any legislative authority regarding firearms, any resolution you enact would have no legislative force or effect, other than to announce a political position,‘ Garland said.
Regardless of its actual effect on policy or procedure, Cronkhite said he believes passing the resolution says a lot about the community’s stance on Second Amendment rights.
“It shows that we’re thinking the right way about these things,‘ Cronkhite said.
The Manton City Commission meets on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Manton VFW hall at 603 State St.
