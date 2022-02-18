MANTON — The Manton Board of Commissioners recently took another step closer to inking a deal with True North gas station pertaining to property in the center of town.
True North last year approached the city with an offer to make a donation toward construction of a new Manton library in exchange for land across the street from their gas station, which would be used as the future site of a new station. If approved, True North has agreed to clean up existing contamination on their property, which will in turn be used as the future site of the library.
By a vote of 4-2, the commission on Tuesday approved the first draft of a letter of intent to enter into this agreement.
City attorney Tom Grier, of the Running Wise Law Firm, drafted the letter of intent, and discussion about the document brought up similar themes of past meetings of the commission.
The two dissenting votes were cast by commissioners Marcie Wilson and Lisa Gillett, who have been vocal in their opposition to the proposal from its inception.
While Gillett offered no comment on her vote, Wilson repeated several concerns she had voiced at previous meetings; they included her opinion that the gas station has enough space on their current property to expand, that the location isn’t suitable for the proposed development, and that the community should have been notified of the plan and consulted before it came to a vote of the commission.
Commissioners Bill Bates, Dick Raymer, Sue Fullerton and Demetrius Atwood voted to go ahead with the draft. Atwood expressed some concerns about the wording of the document in certain places, however, including one section that he thought made it seem as though the city owed something to the library because they helped it acquire the property in question.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite commented that the brief passage was merely intended as a description of the work the library has done thus far in getting the project off the ground. He added that the rough draft is just that — rough — and will be cleaned up with official language by the law firm before being finalized.
The commission also approved a proposal by the Traverse City-based consulting firm Gourdie-Fraser to conduct a survey of the community to gauge its level of support for the project and collect feedback about its various aspects.
“The intent of the survey and website is to determine the public opinion related to a proposed gas station relocation and new community library and provide a venue accessible by the public to track project status,” reads a project scope description provided by Gourdie-Fraser. “The intent of the survey will be to determine the public’s interest, location, concern, benefits, etc. with results presented formally to the city council. The scope will include public engagement and interest through meetings and surveys, with information on the projects and their progress documented on a public website.”
Jennifer Hodges, with Gourdie-Fraser, said they plan to disseminate the surveys to city residents in multiple ways, including through the mail and on a website set up for that purpose.
Commissioner Wilson objected to the results of the survey being made available on the website. She said the survey should have been done several months ago, before the commission voted to go ahead with the project. Commissioner Atwood replied that it didn’t make sense to withhold the results from the public now, only to make another decision later on to make them public.
Hodges said the survey will be finished before the commission votes on the next phase of the project. She added that it doesn’t add extra work for them to include the results on the website, whereas not publishing the results on the website would simply decrease public transparency about the process.
Wilson made a motion to go ahead with the survey without the results being published on the website. This motion failed, with only Wilson and Gillett voting in favor. A motion then was made to go ahead with the proposal as presented, with the results published on the website. This motion passed, with Wilson and Gillett casting the only dissenting votes.
The survey will include around 20 questions, and Hodges anticipated they will have results within 45 days of starting the process.
