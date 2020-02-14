MANTON — Manton’s city commission recently welcomed a new yet familiar face to the fold.
Following the departure of former commissioner Troy Jones, the commission approved the appointment of Rick Rayment, who has served on the board before.
The appointment occurred during the commission’s regular meeting in January, during which they considered four other applicants for the position — Dawn Pant, Jeremie Garno, Michael MacCready and Paul Kimbel.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite made the recommendation to appoint Rayment and it was agreed to unanimously by the commission.
Manton clerk Jessica Schisser said Rayment will serve until the next election in November of 2021, at which time he will have to run to retain his seat.
In December, Jones resigned from his position as a Manton commissioner amid accusations from a city employee that he made inappropriate comments to her while she was working.
Jones denied the accusations were true but resigned anyway, saying he believed that another complaint would be brought against him even if he were cleared.
