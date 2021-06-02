Manton commission approves placement of benches in Mill Pond area

MANTON — Commissioners approved one portion of a plan to add a number of new features to the Manton Mill Pond, and intend to meet in committee to discuss the remaining aspects of the plan.
Commissioners heard the proposal on May 18 from Manton resident Chris Stronach, who originally approached the city with his idea in April.
Stronach's original plan was to add a mini library, informational plaques, benches and other features to the mill pond. Commissioners decided to schedule a work session where they could hash out some of the details of the plan with Stronach before taking a vote.
Stronach on Tuesday presented the updated version of his plan, which no longer included the mini library but retained the historical focus of his original vision.
The revised plan features several kiosks displaying information about the mill pond’s history, including about the gristmill that used to operate in the area many years ago. An additional kiosk will display pictures of people fishing and doing other activities at the mill pond.
Stronach said the plan also includes the placement of eight benches, six 55-gallon trash cans and relocation of the steel gate currently on the west entrance of the mill pond to the east entrance.
Stronach said his idea on how to pay for the benches is to solicit sponsorships from local businesses, which can build benches themselves or put up money for a bench to be built. Although they would only have room for eight benches in the mill pond area, Stronach said any left over could be used at the Manton Consolidated Schools sports complex.
As for how he plans to pay for the kiosks and other features, Stronach said he’d like to organize a celebrity server night at a local diner featuring new and retired teachers from Manton Consolidated Schools.
Stronach said he’d also like to add geocaching sites and list the mill pond trail system on the fitness and travel mobile app AllTrails.
Following the presentation, Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite commented that while Stronach's plan is great, the commission didn't really have anything to vote on. Cronkhite added that if Stronach presented a formal request for financial assistance or some other matter the commission could act on, they could discuss it further.
Stronach replied that essentially what he was asking for was the city's permission to make changes to the mill pond area.
Since Stronach's plan to solicit business sponsorships to pay for the benches didn't require any sort of financial commitment from the city, the commission approved it.
With the aim of giving the proposal more of a direction that can be acted upon, the commission voted to create a committee to discuss the matter further.
