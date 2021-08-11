Manton commission approves purchase of new backhoe for around $90K

MANTON — Residents of Manton may soon notice a sleek new Cat 420 backhoe rumbling around town.
During their last regular meeting, the Manton city commission approved the purchase of the new backhoe at an annual cost of just under $20,000 over the next five years.
Department of Public Works Supervisor Jake Paddock said the city’s current backhoe is 16 years old and is beginning to show its age, costing more and more to maintain the equipment every year.
“We’re constantly getting nickel and dimed with replacement parts,” Paddock said.
Paddock told the commission that they preferred Cat because it would take them one to two weeks to get the backhoe to Manton while for other companies, it would take six to eight weeks.
The old backhoe will be sold to the highest bidder; Paddock said the market for backhoes is good right now; road commissions have reported getting above trade-in values for similar pieces of equipment.
During public comment, a resident asked if it was wise to spend so much money on a new backhoe when their old one was still operational.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite replied that the city commissioners rely heavily on the expertise of department heads to inform them when equipment is becoming too costly to maintain.
“We’re trusting the heads of our departments,” Cronkhite said. “We give a lot of weight to that.”
In an unrelated matter, Paddock informed the commissioners that he believes the source of significant water intrusion into the city’s sewer system was an incorrect-style manhole cover that had two holes in it, allowing rainwater to enter.
He said he noticed water was leaking into the sewer from somewhere after the city’s pump stations ran non-stop during storms.
The cover has been replaced.
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved the placement of picnic tables, raised flower beds, trash cans and garden stations within the Manton Mill Pond — a project spearheaded by resident Chris Stronach.
In other business, the commission approved the closure of several roads for a parade, carnival and other activities during the city’s sesquicentennial celebration next year from June 30 to July 4.
One matter of disagreement during the last meeting was a proposal to spend up to $3,200 to send commissioners to a Michigan Municipal League Convention for training on municipal matters, with some commissioners of the opinion that the training was too costly.
When it came to a vote, commissioners Sue Fullerton, Rick Rayment and William Bates voted against the training while Rebecca Middleton, Lisa Gillet, and Marcie Wilson voted in favor. Cronkhite, who can vote in the case of a tie-breaker, voted in favor of the training and the measure passed.
Also during the meeting, Police Chief Corey Lipar informed the commissioners that he recently talked with four or five people about their lawns, which weren’t in compliance with the city’s ordinance related to grass length.
He said they were elderly folks who were restricted in how often they could mow their lawns. He said he would talk with Paddock to find out if there was some way the city could help those residents come into compliance with the ordinance.
Another matter that came up during the meeting was a question of if people are able to submit anonymous complaints about city employees or officials.
Cronkhite said people are encouraged to submit feedback, whether anonymous or not, and they look into every report. However, when it comes to actually reprimanding someone, Cronkhite said they need more than just an anonymous complaint to begin that process, since they need to verify the complaint through a formal investigation.
“There’s no process there to hold someone accountable,” Cronkhite said. “We can’t write somebody up for a rumor.”
Cronkhite asked if anyone had any questions about his explanation and no one in the room indicated that they did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.