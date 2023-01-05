MANTON — The iron removal plant in Manton is slated to receive some upgrades.
Manton Director of Public Works Jake Paddock said the “media” inside the plant was analyzed and it was determined that the iron filter was no longer doing its job like it’s supposed to.
Paddock said the filter was nearing the end of its lifespan anyway, so it was only a matter of time before upgrades would be necessary.
The city put the project out to bids and two firms submitted proposals; the commission chose the lesser of the two bids — $67,075 submitted by a water treatment company called Kurita.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite asked about the other bid, which was substantially higher than the Kurita bid. Paddock said the difference in the bid amounts was due primarily to the method each firm would use to complete the work and was not a reflection of the quality of the work.
Also during the commission’s December meeting, Sue Fullerton was re-elected mayor pro tem by a vote of 3-2, with Cronkhite casting the tie-breaking vote. Commissioners Bill Bates and Dick Raymer voted in favor of Fullerton being mayor pro tem; commissioners Marcie Wilson and Lisa Gillett voted against. Commissioner Demetrius Atwood was not in attendance.
The commission also approved spending up to $16,000 to hire a professional land planner to help draft an updated master plan and parks and recreation plan.
Raymer commented before the commission voted that getting both plans done was something the city needed to do in order to qualify for certain grants and other funding sources.
Another action taken by the commissioners during their last meeting was to cover the cost of 25,000 gallons of water used by resident Scott Chittle to fill his community skating rink.
This will be the third year that Chittle has built the rink in the backyard of his home at 208 North Division St.
Due to the attention the rink received when Chittle first built it, the city of Manton was featured in last year’s “Nicest Place in America” contest conducted by Reader’s Digest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.