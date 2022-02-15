MANTON — Months of lively discussion and sometimes rancorous public debate have been distilled into a stack of nondescript yet essential paperwork.
On Tuesday, the Manton City Commission is slated to discuss the first draft of a letter of intent to enter into a deal with True North gas station.
True North last year approached the city with an offer to donate $200,000 toward construction of the Manton library in exchange for land across the street from their current gas station, to be used as the future site of a new station. If approved, True North has agreed to clean up existing contamination on their property, which will in turn be used as the future site of the library.
City attorney Tom Grier, of the Running Wise Law Firm, drafted the letter of intent, which outlines the details and myriad contingencies of the deal.
While the deal originally presumed that the entire $200,000 would go to the library project, Grier notes that the value of the city’s property first needs to be appraised. Once that value is known, True North must pay the city that amount, with the remaining amount going to the library project.
“For example, if the (property) is appraised at $50,000, that amount must be paid to the city and the city cannot transfer that amount back to (the library project),” Grier wrote. “The balance (i.e. $150,000) of the original $200,000 could go as a separate donation to the (library project).”
Once the city and True North agree on a purchase price, it must be presented to the United Methodist Church, which has the opportunity to exercise its 45-day right of first refusal; the city originally obtained the property from the church for the purpose of building the library at that location.
True North also will have to apply for a special use permit to operate a service station on the property. Grier wrote that this will take several months and is one of the more complex aspects of the deal.
Assuming all these phases are successfully navigated, the construction phase will begin.
True North will be allowed to operate their existing station across the street until the project is finished, at which point they’ll have 90 days to remove all of the structures and underground fuel storage tanks on their existing property.
The letter of intent also stipulates that True North will be required to clean the property to a high standard, the terms of which are described by the city’s environmental consultant Roger Mawby. When their work is completed, the environmental consultant shall confirm that the work has been done to a satisfactory level.
The letter of intent also elucidates that True North will fund all aspects of the project review through an escrow agreement, under which the company would be required to deposit sufficient funds to cover the estimated city costs through each stage of the agreement.
Also on Tuesday, the commission will consider a $7,000 proposal from Gourdie-Fraser, Inc. to conduct a community survey to collect public input and provide updates on the project as it progresses.
“The intent of the survey and website is to determine the public opinion related to a proposed gas station relocation and new community library and provide a venue accessible by the public to track project status,” reads a project scope description provided by Gourdie-Fraser. “The intent of the survey will be to determine the public’s interest, location, concern, benefits, etc. with results presented formally to the city council. The scope will include public engagement and interest through meetings and surveys with information on the projects and their progress documented on a public website.”
Grier notes that a feasibility study and traffic study also would occur during the zoning special use permit process for the proposed facility.
The commission on Tuesday also is slated to discuss the disposal/sale of the Manton VFW Hall, the effort to add four new signs around town, and phase three of the Mill Pond project, among other things.
The Manton commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Manton VFW Hall.
