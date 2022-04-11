Manton commission passes resolution clarifying who is allowed to contact city attorney

MANTON — With legal expenses on track to far exceed what has been budgeted for that service, the Manton commission recently passed a resolution clarifying when commissioners are allowed to contact the city attorney.
According to a letter to commissioners written by city clerk Jessica Schisser, “due to the increased trend of usage in the past three years and the escalation of contact in the past four months with regards to Running, Wise and Ford, the counsel of record of the city of Manton is trending to a fiscal year expense of an estimated $50,000, current annual budget is $5,000.”
Escalation of attorney contact in recent months is due in part to commissioners reaching out to the law firm on their own with questions about procedural issues and other matters. City officials also have been working with the law firm more often lately in regard to the ongoing True North gas station proposal negotiations.
“After consulting with the city auditor and city attorney, (they) are both in agreement in this course of action of setting a clearer standard of policy regarding management of contacting the city attorney,” Schisser wrote in her letter to commissioners.
According to city charter, certain city officials are allowed to contact the attorney at their discretion, including the mayor, clerk and treasurer. The resolution proposed by Schisser states that questions from commissioners should first be brought to city staff before any contact with the city attorney is made. Furthermore, the resolution states that “if any person is not satisfied with an answer from city staff, that permission to contact the city attorney is approved by a vote of the commission at the next regular meeting.”
The only exception to this general rule, as outlined in the resolution, would be a situation negating city services or part of an emergency that would warrant immediate contact of the attorney from authorized officials.
Commissioners discussed the resolution before giving it their anonymous approval and while none indicated they were against the measure, several offered a few general comments.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite said he thought the resolution was somewhat redundant, as the rules already are set forth in the charter and should have been followed from the start. Commissioner Bill Bates provided a similar comment, saying all the rules are in “the big book” in “big letters.” Commissioner Dick Raymer commented that commissioners should get a “thicker skin” instead of “running off to the attorney every time something happens.”
In addition to reducing legal expenses, Schisser said the city may need to consider a number of other cost-saving measures in coming months due to expected declines in revenue.
One of the causes of declining revenues is the city’s disappointing 2020 Census count, which showed a loss in population from 2010.
“Due to the reduction in the Manton population (failure to complete census forms) the State of Michigan will start taking back overpayment of revenue share payments made throughout 2021 and into 2022,” reads the March financial report submitted by Manton Treasurer Marlene Lott. “This may result in us not receiving any revenue share for the next couple of months. This will be a huge reduction in general funds. As of this date we have not been given any absolute numbers as to what that reduction will be.”
In addition, Schisser said there will be another revenue drop in coming months due to the Headlee Amendment. That amount also is unknown at this time.
To address the impending fiscal dilemma, city departments (not including police and fire) have agreed to cut non-essential spending and training in multiple areas, including at city hall, the department of public works, the parks department, on major/local streets, and in sewer/water services. Departments also cut overtime hours for city hall and DPW workers unless the situation is “negating city services or part of an emergency,” and froze vacation/PTO payouts, among other cost-savings measures.
Schisser also suggested the commission update fees for various services and resources provided by the city. During the next couple of commission meetings, Schisser indicated that city staff would be presenting recommendations for updated fee schedules and other policies.
Also during the commission’s March meeting, it was decided that three new signs would be purchased and placed at the north, west and south entrances to the city.
This matter has been under discussion for several months, with the commission mulling a number of different options.
Ultimately, the commission voted to spend $980 each for three, 4 by 6-foot signs, which will be designed by Krazy Kat Signs, and installed in the ground by city staff. DPW Director Jake Paddock said he worked with Krazy Kat Signs to incorporate the city’s existing sign design on M-42 into the three new signs.
Before voting, Commissioner Marcie Wilson commented that she didn’t agree with spending that amount of money for signs when the city faced looming revenue declines and didn’t have enough money to send the commissioners to an upcoming conference for training. She added that she probably would approve purchasing a sign for the lowest cost option of $525 but not three for $980.
Commissioner Lisa Gillett agreed that it was too expensive right now, and added that if community organizations and businesses wanted to pitch in to buy the signs, she would be fully on board with that.
When it came to a vote, Wilson and Gillett voted against the measure while the rest of the commission voted in favor. Afterward, Commissioner Sue Fullerton commented that if any organization was interested in contributing toward the signs’ purchase, they should contact the city clerk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.