Manton commission spends $9K to repair leaking library roof

MANTON — The Manton Board of Commissioners recently took action to repair the roof over the library before the situation becomes hazardous.
Former mayor Garry Brown spoke about the roof during the Manton Board of Commissioner’s meeting earlier this month.
“It’s an urgent issue,” said Brown, who is on the Friends of the Manton Public Library board. “Water is pouring in onto a light fixture in the children’s area ... other areas are also leaking. I urge you to take this seriously before there is an accident or closure of the library.”
To address the problem, the city solicited bids from contractors to do the repair work. After receiving several bids, Manton Director of Public Works Jake Paddock recommended to the commission that Vincent Builders, out of Manton, be chosen for the job.
Vincent Builders submitted an offer of $9,000 to fix the roof, which was not the lowest bid received, as noted by Commissioner Marcie Wilson.
The rest of the commission voted in favor of going with Vincent Builders, however, as it was the only firm that presented a timeline for work completion — in less than a month. Mayor Sam Cronkhite also noted that Vincent Builders offered to immediately patch the roof to stop the leaking until the job began in earnest.
Manton’s library is operated out of a more-than-100-year-old building on West Main Street that used to be a house. City officials currently are working out an arrangement with True North gas station that promises to fund the construction of a new library in town but this arrangement still is being negotiated.
