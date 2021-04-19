MANTON — Lots of people will recall a time when the Manton Mill Pond looked much different than it does now.
Once upon a time, a dam over Manton Creek swelled the Mill Pond waters, making it possible to fish and do other activities there.
When this dam was removed in 2012 due to its deteriorated condition and other environmental factors, however, the Mill Pond shrunk significantly.
While the area is still beautiful today, much of the activities people used to be able to do there vanished.
Area resident Chris Stronach has a plan to “bridge the gap‘ between people’s memories and how the Mill Pond area looks now.
On Tuesday, Stronach will give a presentation to the Manton City Commission to add a number of features to the Mill Pond. His idea is to build a mini library near the entrance to the Mill Pond off North 41 1/2 Road.
A mini-library is essentially a neighborhood book exchange, where people pick up and drop off books at their leisure and at no charge.
Along with the library, which will be designed in the shape of the gristmill that used to operate at the Mill Pond, Stronach said he’d also like to set up benches, a hammock and trash cans.
Stronach said this is just the first phase of his plan: he’d also like to eventually set up plaques detailing the area’s history, as well as a disc golf course that runs through the site.
Although Stronach was unsure how much the first phase of the project would cost, he intends to raise some money during a celebrity server night at a local Manton diner.
Of course, all of these plans are contingent on commission approval this Tuesday. The commission meets at 7 p.m. at the VFW Hall 603 State St.
