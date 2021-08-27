MANTON — Local non-profit event organizers will have to abide by Manton’s 2017 special event ordinance but not until next year.
That was the decision made by the Manton City Commission during a recent meeting, when they discussed the ordinance and a number of complaints it has generated.
At some point within the last couple of years, officials stopped enforcing the ordinance, which requires fees be charged for use of public property such as the Railroad Park Pavilion, rentals of city equipment such as the street sweeper and backhoe, and services provided by the department of public works, such as shutting down roads, hanging banners and cleaning streets after an event.
DPW supervisor Jake Paddock this summer began billing for services rendered by the department after noticing that some events were paying a fee in compliance with the ordinance and others were not.
“It was being applied on a case-by-case basis based on who was in a position of authority,” said Paddock, who was hired earlier this year. “We don’t want to discourage economic growth but we want to make it fair for everyone.”
The way things had been done, Paddock said the city taxpayers footed the bill for some events organized by private citizens. This bill included the hours DPW employees spent on weekends and holidays helping out with events; this wasn’t a huge problem in the past but with the growth in the number of events held in the city during the last couple of years, it’s becoming more of an issue.
“If they’re using those resources, we should be compensated,” Paddock said. “We have an obligation to the residents to make sure this is done.”
Once Paddock began implementing fees once again, several people lodged complaints with the city, including Manton Bluegrass Festival organizer Jim Westbrook and Manton Harvest Festival organizer Mike Moffit. Another community member commented that they thought city officials went about re-implementing fees in the wrong way and should have given event organizers a little notice before they started enforcing the ordinance after not doing so for several years.
Commissioners discussed the issue at length during a work session earlier this month (see link below) and during their latest regular meeting, commissioner Marcie Wilson made a motion to waive special event fees until 2022. Commissioner Sue Fullerton asked for the motion to be amended to include the Bluegrass Festival, which already was held.
Paddock commented that he didn’t think the motion should be so broad: the way it was stated, a for-profit group from downstate theoretically could put on a massive event in Manton and the city would have to cover the costs of putting it on.
To prevent this from happening, the motion was amended to include only local non-profit events.
Commissioner Rick Rayment still objected to the wording of the motion, which he described as a blanket declaration. He said it would be better just to address requests to waive fees on an individual basis, which the current ordinance already allows.
When it came to a vote, the motion to waive fees for local non-profit groups until the end of the year passed, with Rayment and commissioner William Bates voting nay.
