MANTON — Troy Jones has resigned from his position as a Manton commissioner amid accusations from a city employee that he made inappropriate comments to her while she was working.
Jones presented the commission with his letter of resignation Tuesday during a hearing to discuss the allegations against him; previous to the hearing, Mayor Sam Cronkhite suspended Jones.
According to the Manton City Charter, the mayor may suspend any commissioner for allegations of inappropriate conduct until such time the full board can meet to discuss the matter, after which they may uphold the suspension, reverse it, or reverse it with conditions.
Typically, such a discussion would occur in closed session, however, Jones specifically asked for the meeting to the held in open session.
The allegations against Jones were made in reference to three different incidents involving Manton Treasurer Marlene Lott.
In Lott’s complaint, she claimed that on two occasions, Jones made lewd comments about how he was going to use up his time by watching her work. On another occasion, Lott said Jones made a lewd comment about watching her eat a piece of beef jerky.
Visibly emotional during the hearing, Lott claimed she “complained and vented‘ to fellow city employees the first time Jones made an inappropriate comment to her.
“I was creeped out about it,‘ Lott said. “I said, ’doesn’t he know it’s the 21st Century and I don’t have to put up with this?’‘
Lott said Jones would come into the city offices and hang around for hours at a time, sometimes just sitting there and watching her work.
After the first comment, Lott said she stopped engaging Jones in small talk at the office and at that point, he didn’t make any other comments. Some months later, when she started talking a bit more freely to Jones, she said he started making comments again.
Commissioners asked Lott why she didn’t tell anyone else besides her coworkers about the comments. She replied that there was no system in place for city employees to report that kind of activity by a commissioner.
“What was I supposed to say to my boss (Jones)?‘ Lott said. “There was nobody to go to.‘
Jones responded to the complaints against him, saying they were untrue, although he admitted that he may have said at some point that he was going to watch her work.
“I’m retired,‘ said Jones, who is 59 years old. “I’ve said to multiple people at the office I was going to watch them work. There was nothing harassment about it. I would go there and talk to everyone in the office ... about different things about the government.‘
City Clerk Jessica Schisser said they emailed all the commissioners multiple times to let them know that city staff are busy and to limit their visits to five minutes at a time. Jones said he joked that he would save up his five minutes during the course of the week so he could stay longer on the day he did visit.
Jones flat out denied making any comment about beef jerky and added that none of the allegations against him are supported by evidence or witnesses and that it’s Lott’s word against his.
At one point during the hearing, Jones alleged that the only reason he was suspended was because he was a supporter of Heather O’Connor, who has filed a complaint against Cronkhite, who she ran against for the mayor seat in November.
In her complaint, O’Connor claimed Cronkhite touched her shoulders three different times during a public commission meeting. She said she told Cronkhite the first time it was “not a good thing to do;‘ the second time, she claimed she told him “don’t,‘ and the third time she claimed she said “no touching.‘
City attorney Tom Grier confirmed that O’Connor had filed a formal complaint against Cronkhite and that Mayor Pro Tem Sue Fullerton asked him to conduct an investigation into the allegations.
Grier said he also was conducting an investigation into the allegations against Jones; he said both reports should be concluded within 10 days, at which point he would present his findings to the city commission.
Cronkhite told the Cadillac News he didn’t think it would be “proper or ethical‘ to say anything about (the allegations made by O’Connor) until the investigation by Grier was concluded.
During commissioner questioning, Jones commented that he “expected another complaint even if I get cleared.‘ At that point, he stood up and presented a hand-written letter of resignation to Schisser.
“You guys do what you want,‘ Jones said. “I’m not going to go through this. I told you when I started, ’you guys aren’t going to like me. I follow the rules.’‘
Grier said with Jones resigning, there was no reason to continue the hearing. Afterward, Cronkhite commented that it was a “sad day for Manton.‘ He added that people should “throw away any speculation I had any bias toward Troy Jones‘ in his decision to suspend him.
“I didn’t shoot from the hip on his,‘ Cronkhite said. “It’s clearly in the charter (the procedure he followed after receiving the complaint).‘
Schisser said commissioners would appoint a replacement for Jones to serve until the next election for the seat.
