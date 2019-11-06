Manton commissioner Sam Cronkhite chosen to be next mayor

MANTON — Sam Cronkhite’s pathway to public service started off a little bumpy but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
By an unofficial vote of 110 to 73, Cronkhite prevailed over Heather O’Connor to become Manton’s next mayor. This was Cronkhite’s second run for the mayoral seat in Manton; in 2017, he ran against incumbent Garry Brown and lost by a vote of 103-82. Shortly after the defeat, the commission appointed Cronkhite to an empty seat on the board of commissioners.
While losing in the first mayoral race was disappointing at the time, Cronkhite said it turned out to be a fortuitous turn of events, as it allowed him to learn the ropes of city governance before taking the hot seat at the head of the commission.
During his time on the commission, Cronkhite said he learned a lot from outgoing mayor Garry Brown, who decided not to run for reelection this year.
“I’m just relieved,‘ Cronkhite said after the election was over and results tallied. “It’s been a pretty good race and I’m happy about it. I think I’m going to get some sleep now.‘
As mayor, which is mostly a non-voting position on the commission, Cronkhite said he has a couple goals he’d like to achieve while in office. “There are some programs I’d like to keep going,‘ he said. “Like the blight program. We also have an animal control problem I’d like to address, maybe by giving ordinances more teeth. I’d also like to bring some commerce to Manton. We’ll see what happens.‘
O’Connor said she plans to continue staying active within the community and if she sees a need, she will address it — like she did by running for mayor.
“I did exactly what the community wanted me to,‘ O’Connor said. “I ran a campaign with integrity and humility. It’s been really exciting and I’m thrilled for our commissioners. We’re getting some great new blood on the commission.‘
Sue Fullerton, Lisa Gillett and Marcie Wilson ran unopposed for three full terms on the commission; Troy Jones and Rebecca Middleton ran unopposed for two partial terms.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers sometime Wednesday.
