Manton commissioners approve 2nd Amendment sanctuary city resolution

MANTON — A divided Manton commission on Tuesday approved a resolution stating the city should hereby be known as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.‘
By a 4-2 vote, the commission passed the resolution introduced by Mayor Sam Cronkhite.
“That the Mayor of Manton hereby declares his intent to oppose an infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens in the City of Manton to keep and bear arms, using such legal means as may be expedient, including without limitation, court action;‘ the resolution reads. “That the Mayor of Manton hereby expresses his intent that public funds will not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Manton, Michigan or to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of said rights...‘
Cronkhite said passing the resolution “sends a clear message to our lawmakers‘ that the Manton community values the Constitution and will protect Second Amendment rights.
Although there is some debate as to whether the resolutions passed in Manton and other municipalities in Northern Michigan actually carry any legislative authority, Cronkhite said making a statement like this now is important.
“It could be our efforts now that make a difference in the future,‘ Cronkhite said. “We need to do this now, before we actually need to defend (the Second Amendment).‘
Manton Police Chief Mike Long also expressed his support for the motion. He told the Cadillac News that if enough municipalities pass these types of resolutions, it could make an impact in the state overall.
Dissenting votes on the commission were cast by Mark Loving and Rebecca Middleton, who were concerned that the resolution was unnecessary and might even conflict with state law.
“The government already is in charge of that,‘ Loving said. “It goes: U.S. government, state, counties and then cities. I just don’t think it’s necessary.‘
Middleton said she voted against the resolution for a couple of reasons.
“I don’t have any problems with gun reforms,‘ Middleton said. “And I don’t feel like drafting a piece of paper will make any difference at the state level. I don’t want to give our constituents false hope.‘
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday also approved a similar resolution showing support for the Second Amendment and Missaukee County commissioners will be voting on their resolution in March.
