MANTON — A resident who owns two homes on Rose Street in Manton recently was given permission to hook one of the structures into the city’s sewer system via an existing service line.
The Manton commission, in a split vote, granted the permission, which ran counter to a recommendation on the matter from the committee tasked with evaluating the request.
The committee, comprised of commissioners Lisa Gillett, Demetrius Atwood and Marcie Wilson, recommended the commission follow the city’s existing ordinance as it pertains to sewer hookups.
Commissioner Dick Raymer commented that he thought this wasn’t the optimal course of action, given that the city’s ordinance would require the installation of an entirely separate service line into the second home — an act that would entail ripping up the street in front of the home.
Raymer said he would prefer not tearing up the street, if possible, and suggested the commission allow the homeowner to tie in to the existing service line instead. This action is possible, in this instance, because the same person owns both homes. If one of the homes was owned by someone else, they couldn’t tie in to the existing line because it would require tearing up the lawn in front of their home, Raymer said.
In response to Raymer’s suggestion, it was brought up that if one of the properties were to be sold, and if the service line were to become damaged, there would be a question of which the homeowner would be responsible for paying for repairs.
Atwood also commented that if they make an exception in this case, it opens the door for the commission having to make an exception in every case.
There also was a question brought up about how to meter sewage from the second building from a single service line. Raymer replied that adding plumbing for separate “clean-out” lines from the main service line should address this concern.
When it came time for a vote, Atwood, Wilson and Gillett voted in favor of following the city’s ordinance, while Raymer and commissioners Sue Fullerton and Bill Bates voted against. Mayor Sam Cronkhite cast the tie-breaking vote against the motion. After that, Raymer made a motion to allow the homeowner to tie into the existing service line, under the condition that the work be inspected and approved by the city Department of Public Works. This motion passed, with Cronkhite again casting the tie-breaking vote in its favor.
Also during the commission’s January meeting, DPW Supervisor Jake Paddock requested the commissioners approve an incentive plan that would allow city staff to more efficiently replace galvanized lead pipes connecting homes to the city water main.
Paddock said the state is requiring municipalities to replace these pipes within a certain timeframe anyway, so to speed this process along and save the city money in the long run, he suggested the city give each homeowner a $500 incentive to proactively replace the connecting line from their home to the water main.
A motion was made to discuss the program but when it failed to receive a second from anyone on the commission, it died on the floor.
Also at the commission’s January meeting, commissioners approved a payment to All Ways Welding for the cost of materials related to a project the company completed for the Manton Fire Department.
Normally, this type of payment would not have to be approved by the commission, because it was under $500, but in this case it did because All Ways Welding is owned and operated by Cronkhite.
Cronkhite said supply house estimates for the part ran pretty high, around $2,000; he said they also asked another company in area — Cadillac Fabrication — if it was interested in the project, but it declined to submit a bid. Cronkhite said he knew his company could complete the work, and at that point he decided to do so.
Cronkhite said his company donated the entire cost of labor and asked only to be compensated for materials in the amount of around $400.
Wilson commented that she was concerned about a possible conflict of interest, given that Cronkhite is an elected official. She also asked why other metal fabrication companies in the area weren’t notified of the project.
Cronkhite said he conferred with city attorney Thomas Grier on the matter, and he concluded that it wasn’t a conflict of interest, given that it was donated labor and the project fell under $500 and normally wouldn’t even require a vote by the commission.
He added that there’s no reason to believe that Manton Fire Chief Eric Wilkins didn’t do his due diligence in pricing the part before agreeing to give the job to All Ways Welding.
Cronkhite pointed out that this isn’t the first time he’s done work for the city as an elected official: the bridge near the dam in the Rotary Park, and some shade sails in the park area, also were built by All Ways Welding, and in both those projects, no labor costs were charged.
Ultimately, the commission voted to compensate All Ways Welding for material costs, with Fullerton, Atwood, Raymer and Bates voting in favor, and Gillett and Wilson voting against.
