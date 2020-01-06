MANTON — Commissioners at the city of Manton recently received some good news about a deteriorating bridge east of town.
Located almost out of the city limits, the bridge over Manton Creek on East Main Street is showing its age but with the cost to upgrade the structure prohibitive, the commission hasn’t made any decisions on how to address it ... until now.
With the help of a sizeable grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation, Manton will be replacing the bridge’s superstructure in the next several months.
According to MDOT, plans call for superstructure replacement of the bridge through excavation, installation of new steel stringers with deck pan, new steel railings and steel W beam guardrail.
Jennifer Hodges, project manager for the Traverse City-based engineering firm Gourdie Fraser Inc., recently discussed the project with commissioners. She said Manton was awarded a $120,000 grant and will be required to match $120,000, bringing the total project cost to $240,000.
Hodges said the ultimate cost might be less depending on what materials the contractors use. They won’t know for sure the cost until bids on the project come back from interested contractors.
The grant was awarded through MDOT’s Category B program, which is only available to cities or villages with populations of 10,000 or less.
Manton was selected in the 2020 round of Category B applications, along with Mesick, which received $88,757 to pay for improvements to North 11 Road, North Alvin Street, Henry Street, South Clark Street, North Clark Street, North Eugene Street, 11 Road, West Edward Street, Howard Street, 18 Road, 16 Road, Adelbert Street, Edward Street, West John Street, John Street, North Walter Street, South Walter Street, South Alvin Street, Simmons Street, and South Eugene Street.
Manton commissioners in December unanimously approved matching MDOT’s $120,000 grant and Department of Public Works Supervisor Kris Musselman said they should receive bids back on the project sometime in February.
Hodges said they have to complete the bridgework by next fall to qualify for grant reimbursement. Musselman said that the deadline shouldn’t be a problem, as he expects work will begin in the spring and be concluded in around three months.
During the time work is being done to the bridge, there will be detour established for traffic, Musselman said.
Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the Transportation Economic Development Fund helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and for getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers, according to a description of the program on MDOT’s website.
