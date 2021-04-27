MANTON — After hearing a presentation detailing a plan to add a number of features to the Manton Mill Pond area, commissioners decided they would like to discuss the idea in more detail before making a formal decision.
On Tuesday, April 20, Manton resident Chris Stronach presented his plan to “bridge the gap" between people’s memories of the Mill Pond and how the area looks now.
Stronach's idea is to build a mini library near the entrance to the Mill Pond off North 41 1/2 Road. A mini-library is essentially a neighborhood book exchange, where people pick up and drop off books at their leisure and at no charge.
Along with the library, which will be designed in the shape of the gristmill that used to operate at the Mill Pond, Stronach said he’d also like to set up benches, a hammock and trash cans.
Stronach said this is just the first phase of his plan: he’d also like to eventually set up plaques detailing the area’s history, as well as a disc golf course that runs through the site.
Although Stronach was unsure how much the first phase of the project would cost, he hopes to raise some money during a celebrity server night at a local Manton diner.
Manton commissioner Lisa Gillett said the idea was well received by the commission but they decided to discuss the matter further during upcoming work sessions to iron out details and figure out a strategy for deterring vandalism of the site.
