MANTON — On Saturday it appeared the entire city of Manton was gathering together to have a little fall fun and kick start the week of Halloween.
For nearly 10 years, Manton area churches have been coming together to provide a fun event to allow the community to come together. In 2010, the Fall Family Fun Festival began and event organizer Char Anderson said the hope is it will continue for many more years to come.
On a trip to Florida a few years ago, event creator Linda Wallender said she saw many churches in the area had fall festivals on their marquees, so she thought it would be a good idea to try one in Manton while at the same time raising money for Love INC. In the first year, the event raised $300 and then $500 in the second.
Although Wallender passed away in July 2018, Anderson said the goal was to continue the event, which after Saturday has been held for nine years.
“It is for the community. Linda Wallender was the first chairperson and she recently passed away. This is the second year without her,‘ Anderson said. “She wanted a place for the community to come and have fun but also to raise money for the community.‘
Anderson said for the past five or six years, the event has raised money for the Manton Mobile Food Pantry. The event also has raised money for Love INC.
Events included free food, games for kids, bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, a bake sale, face painting and more. At-will donations were accepted and stations were spread throughout the Fifth Street gymnasium at Manton High School.
