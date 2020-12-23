MANTON — Jack Johnson isn't sure where or when he came into contact with the coronavirus.
It could have been at the Cedar Creek Township hall when he voted on Nov. 3. It could have been during a visit to the Upper Peninsula shortly before that. It might even have been when he was at the hospital in October with his wife of 57 years, Nancy.
He doesn't know where he contracted the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness. What he does know is how it affected him in the days and weeks afterward.
For about three weeks, 77-year-old Jack and 72-year-old Nancy quarantined in their Manton-area home on 41 Road following his positive diagnosis.
At first, Jack developed a light cough and became very fatigued. He soon developed a 100-degree fever that lasted for a day. For about 11 days afterword, Jack was more-or-less bedridden and even after he regained some of his strength, he was afraid to go outside and possibly catch a cold.
"I just didn't have any energy," Jack said. "I would think to myself, 'I want to go outside today and do something,' but by the time I came upstairs (from putting wood in the furnace) I'd be ready to sit down again. I just wanted to sleep."
Not one to complain about physical pain or distress, Nancy said her husband often gave the same nondescript reply to questions about how he was feeling.
"Just real uncomfortable," Nancy quotes Jack as saying. "I was cold all the time," Jack added. "I'd turn the temperature to 70 and have a sweat suit and a blanket on. I kept thinking it was going to get worse ... you hear so many horror stories about what other people went through."
While Jack's lungs never became so affected that he had to gasp for air, Nancy said his breathing would sometimes become so shallow during naps that she would awaken him out of fear that he would suffocate in his sleep.
During the time he was sick, Jack had virtually no desire to eat, although he didn't lose his sense of taste or smell, like many people who've had the disease report happening to them.
"I just didn't feel like eating," Jack said. "I lost about 15 pounds."
"Things I've been making him for 57 years, he would say that doesn't taste right," Nancy said. "We finally found some instant oatmeal that he'd eat, so I had my granddaughter get packs of 12 of this instant oatmeal and leave it at the door."
Giving her granddaughter money to buy groceries was a process: first she would wipe the money off with disinfecting wipes, then she would place it in an envelope and tape it to the door.
Nancy would carry disinfecting wipes and sprays around with her everywhere in the house. When Jack would go to the kitchen for food, she would thoroughly disinfect the living room and when he was finished eating or using the bathroom, she would sanitize everything he might have touched. She said she disinfected the main rooms of the house several times a day.
Her strict adherence to a sanitization schedule was borne of concern regarding her recent diagnosis of breast cancer (for the second time in her life) and mastectomy on Oct. 20.
"I was weakened from the mastectomy," Nancy said. "I still had the drainage tubes in and had to keep them in an extra 11 days (because of Jack's COVID diagnosis)."
She quarantined herself in the bedroom while Jack spent most of his time in the living room, in a reclining chair. When she would make food, she would take her meals to her room, then tell Jack food was ready in the kitchen.
While Jack has mild diabetes, in most other respects he is healthy and active. He stays busy making bird feeders and fishing spears. He also volunteers on the Cedar Creek Township Fire Department, of which he is the sole living founding member. Being relatively healthy, Jack is back to full force today.
Even before Jack was diagnosed, the couple took the virus very seriously.
At the time the coronavirus first was detected in the states, they were in Florida and panic was spreading. They were watching over a grandson at the time and before states started restricting travel, they packed up their trailer full of food they'd been stockpiling and headed up north.
When they returned to Michigan, they had their grandson stay with them an extra week to ensure he wouldn't pass anything on to his parents in case he came into contact with the virus while in Florida.
"We're very serious about this stuff," Nancy said. "When the president shut down travel to other countries, you gotta take this seriously," Jack added. "Whatever you think about Trump, he wanted to keep this country open."
Jack said one decision Trump made that he didn't agree with was to initially downplay the seriousness of the virus and the need to wear masks.
That being said, Nancy said she understands why people have their own feelings about mask usage and other precautions that have been imposed by the government to protect people against the virus.
"I respect the fact that they've made that decision in their lives," Nancy said. "But don't expect me to give you a hug (without a mask on). All I ask is to respect me for the fact that I want to wear a mask."
