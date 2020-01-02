Manton DPW supervisor resigns, then returns after better offer from city

MANTON — Losing the public works supervisor is tough for a small town, which is why the Manton commission did everything in its power to prevent that from happening.
In Manton, the DPW supervisor is responsible for maintaining public infrastructure, including water, sewer and streets, among many other things.
Kris Musselman, who has served as Manton’s Department of Public Works supervisor since 2015, briefly stepped down to take a position at the Michigan Department of Transportation for about a month, then reconsidered his decision after the city offered him a better contract.
Musselman started his tenure as the city’s DPW supervisor when former superintendent Bryan Vincent stepped down. At the time, the plan was to phase out the superintendent position in Manton and have Musselman — who was a DPW employee — take on many of the responsibilities that formerly fell to the superintendent.
“There were things accomplished by the City of Manton during Kris Musselman’s tenure as DPW Supervisor that could not have been done without him,‘ reads a post on the city of Manton Facebook page announcing Musselman’s decision to resign. “Enough cannot be said in appreciation of the work he’s done for the residents and the City over that period of time just shy of seven years. There have been many late nights, long hours, major projects, sacrifices, personal time invested and so much more given by Kris Musselman for the town he grew up in and loves. We here at the City of Manton are sad to see him go but wish him well in his new adventures.‘
Manton Clerk Jessica Schisser said the significance of losing a city employee as knowledgeable about his job and the local community as Musselman can’t be overstated.
“The city lost a great employee when Kris left,‘ Schisser said. “He grew up here and knows every inch of town. Losing that institutional knowledge ... it’s a devastating loss.‘
Schisser had been acting as the DPW department chief until they found a permanent replacement for Musselman.
They had advertised the open position but as of a couple days before the Dec. 13 cutoff point, Schisser said they hadn’t received any application submissions.
On Dec. 13, the commission met to discuss the future of the position. It was at that meeting a decision was made by the board to offer Musselman his job back.
The commission’s decision was based on a recommendation by the personnel committee. Commissioner Sue Fullerton moved to offer Musselman his position back with no gap in employment; his time away would be treated as a temporary leave of absence. Compensation would be $25 per hour, 5% city match on retirement benefits plus a 3% longevity match, same vacation, PTO and holidays as before and payout allowed.
Musselman accepted.
“If you didn’t know before, I guess the cat’s out of the bag now,‘ Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite joked during a recent commission meeting. Following the announcement, those in attendance treated Musselman to a round of applause.
“It was a little bit surprising,‘ Musselman said regarding the commission’s decision to ask him to return. “I didn’t think they would be able to offer me what the state had.‘
For Musselman, the main reason for leaving the city had to do with retirement savings: MDOT offered him a 9% match while at the time, the city didn’t offer any match.
Although the city’s retirement match is still slightly less than what MDOT was offering, the commission also gave Musselman a $2 per hour raise above what he was previously making.
Musselman said other than the contract details, his job isn’t any different than it was before he resigned.
“It’s never a boring job,‘ Musselman said. “There’s always something to do.‘
Although Musselman said he would have enjoyed working for MDOT, he’s glad he won’t have to drive to Kalkaska from Manton every day for work.
