MANTON — Like many other schools, Manton Elementary recognized March as reading month. To celebrate its conclusion, Manton Elementary students and staff gathered in the auditorium Friday to hand out prizes, announce their reading minutes and send a few teachers to the dunk tank.
Each year, faculty will select a reading month theme to keep their students engaged and inspire them to keep reading every day. This year’s theme Dive Into Reading, inspired a myriad of under the sea hallway decorations, as well as the grand prize of getting to dunk a Manton Elementary teacher.
When Principal Jon Paul Katona checked the temperature of the dunk tank water that morning, he said it was around 44 degrees, but that enduring the cold was worth seeing students read through the entire month.
Throughout the month, students who were caught reading by their teachers would receive a small paper fish. They then took that fish and placed it in one of the various plastic bags hanging outside the doors of teachers who were willing to be dunked. After counting up the fish, Katona and four other staff members were officially selected to be dunked.
The dunk tank was one of several interpretations of the reading month theme, and although it worked as an incentive for students, the true purpose of the month was building reading habits.
“We have a bunch of underwater things, different dress up days for the kids that match with the underwater theme, and the biggest thing is just to focus on that reading for the month of March,” he said. “Just to get them excited is a huge step, hoping that they continue the trend, and continue the habit that they build for those 30 days to read ongoing.”
A reading goal of 6,000 minutes was set for each classroom from kindergarten to third grade, and Katona said nearly 80% of classrooms reached that goal and earned a pizza party as their reward. Individual students turned in their reading logs to be entered into a raffle for prizes, which were handed off during the assembly.
The after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have demonstrated just how crucial literacy is for elementary-aged students, and Katona said he aimed to highlight that importance during reading month.
“It starts in the elementary, and we’re fighting with the pandemic and close contacts and stuff like that,” he said. “Our attendance is not the best, so it’s really critical that they get those reading skills, the foundations to reading early on, just to help them get to that third grade M-STEP where they take it.”
Like Katona, Manton Elementary Teacher Megan Seger also recognizes how important it is for students to develop their reading skills at an early age. Students who read every night will often have a larger vocabulary that helps them continue to move up in reading level.
“Right now, they’re learning to read, and then they’ll use it as they get older to read to learn,” she said. “So it’s super important, especially to go home and read every night, it develops those good reading skills and foundations and those healthy reading habits.”
In Seger’s first grade classroom, she engaged students in the reading month theme by reading with them about the ocean and having them read in the dark with flashlights to give the illusion that they’re at the bottom of the sea. Her classroom won a pizza party by reading a total of 6,420 minutes.
Altogether, Manton Elementary read over 100,000 minutes in the month of March. Seeing the excitement and the drive that reading month brought his students has inspired Katona to incorporate themed learning weeks for next school year.
“We’ve decided to sprinkle in some different type of hyped weeks starting next year just to get them excited for STEM, or math and reading, because we just realized how excited they are to be here on these fun days,” he said. “So we’re gonna sprinkle in some fun weeks next year.”
Katona said reading month could not have been a success without the help of the reading committee, who he said put a lot of effort into the reading month theme.
“With the last couple of years, we really wanted to hit it hard to really get the kids focused and hyped up for reading,” he said. “So our reading committee did a fabulous job of getting them prepared, and it’s a lot of work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.