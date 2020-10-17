CADILLAC — Two local high school equestrian teams will compete at the state level this weekend in Midland.
Lake City and Manton both qualified.
It's the Manton equestrian team's second year in a row to qualify for state competition; an accomplishment made even more notable by the team's shrinking size, going from six to two due to other commitments.
"This year it was kind of a surprise because we lost, like, a lot of our people," said Grace Wahr, 16, a junior who rides a cantankerous mare named Sweet Pea.
"Regionals was an intense competition," said Coach Jennifer Wahr, Grace's mother. "But the girls had amazing rides, both of them."
Mary Backman, 16, a junior, is riding a horse named Storm again this year, having ridden a different horse last year.
"I can tell that we've gotten a lot closer and a lot more in tune throughout the years," Backman said. "He's a bit of a baby."
"He needs to be told what to do," Coach Wahr said. "Mary has learned has grown as a rider. She's made huge strides. And she has gained more confidence in telling the horse what to do."
Sweet Pea, on the other hand, hates to be micromanaged while also being picky about how her rider gives instructions.
But the mare has skills.
"She'll really do anything for me," Wahr said.
"She goes slow when you need her to go slow and when it's time to go fast, that mare will go fast," Coach Wahr said.
Morgan Howell, 17, also a junior, is also headed to Midland with the Manton equestrian team. Howell participates as a groom due to Cross Country commitments.
"Mainly, I'm there for support," Howell said. That can mean warming up the horses but also means grabbing food for the riders, carrying around a grooming bucket and prodding the riders to memorize their competition patterns.
There's also some cooperation among the teams.
Lake City's coach helps Wahr with her speed events, since Coach Wahr says it's not her personal forte.
"We've got a lot of camaraderie with (Lake City)," Coach Wahr said.
The two teams compete in different divisions; Lake City is in Division C, while Manton is in Division D due to its smaller team size.
Riders Madison Corwin, Kayla Symon and Saleen Booms, coached by father and daughter, Lyle Corwin and Emily Buning (Madison’s sister) compete for Lake City.
Last year Madison Corwin rode alone.
“This year started out really rough. We added two freshmen so to make it this far, it’s pretty incredible to make it to state. We had everything going against," Corwin said, citing the death of a horse right before leaving for a qualifying competition.
The state competition in Midland is this weekend, Oct. 14-18. It will be the Lake City equestrian team's first time at the state competition.
Reporting contributed by Caroline MacGregor.
