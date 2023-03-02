MANTON — What can be done to address refuse piles, overgrown grass, broken-down vehicles and other unsightly features at a home if the owner won’t clean them up?
It’s a question that many municipalities have grappled with over the years, with some opting to take a hands-on approach and others preferring to step back and let neighbors sort it out among themselves.
In Manton, commissioners in recent months have been discussing the issue and how best to deal with it.
The city has received complaints from some residents, including Ken Martz, who has asked that the commission hire a blight officer to more effectively address violations.
Commissioner Marcie Wilson read out loud during a recent meeting the number of letters sent to residents informing them about blight on their property: there were 122 letters sent out in 2019; 36 in 2020; 42 in 2021; and six last year.
Wilson told the Cadillac News that in the past, enforcement was “visible and possibly heavy-handed as there is not an ordinance officer per se — then it stopped.”
“Over the last two years, blight was noted as ‘unenforceable’ and thereby ignored,” Wilson added. “However, residents had submitted complaints and expressed concerns over abandoned vehicles, inoperable vehicles, accumulation of debris as well as broken/boarded windows and unsightly present/former businesses.”
Mayor Sam Cronkhite said that the challenge with enforcing blight ordinances is that at a certain point, it’s up to the property owner to do something about it, and if they’re unwilling or unable to, there’s not much the city currently can do.
“There’s no real viable way to pursue it,” Cronkhite said. “The job doesn’t have teeth at the moment.”
Currently, someone who doesn’t clean up their property after being notified of a violation can face fines that appear on their taxes — a penalty that is ignored in some cases, Cronkhite said.
Pursuing these types of cases in the legal system is expensive, Cronkhite said, as would be hiring a part-time ordinance enforcement officer at $25,000 a year.
“That is not economically viable or responsible,” said Cronkhite, who noted that properties with severe blight violations are rare — about 10 in the whole city.
“We deal with blight every year,” Cronkhite said. “We have a blight problem but the whole country has a blight problem. No one wins with blight ... but I think we’re doing extremely well positioning ourselves against what blight we do have.”
Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins concurred that municipalities face a lot of challenges when dealing with blight.
“First is the cost of cleanup,” Wiggins said. “It is expensive to take some of the items that are the subject of a blight violation to the proper disposal facilities. There is also the challenge of what is blight ... the old saying of ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.’
“While each case is different, our general position for a first time offender is to clean the property to the satisfaction of the municipality and we will dismiss the case. However, if the person is a repeat offender, there are fewer chances given.”
Cronkhite said that some blight cases are due to a homeowner being unable to clean up their property because of physical limitations, lack of resources to haul away debris and other issues.
For instance, Cronkhite said he recently used his pickup truck to haul away a couch that had been sitting in someone’s yard for some time. He said the homeowner was extremely grateful because they didn’t have the means to move the couch themselves.
Neighbors helping neighbors is something that Cronkhite has encouraged in the past, particularly when it’s clear that a homeowner would clean up their property if they could.
Wilson said she also thinks community involvement is key in addressing blight.
She suggested having two community “Dump Days,” when residents can drop off garbage to be hauled to the landfill by city personnel. Currently, the city holds one Dump Day a year. Wilson said she also thinks the city should work with Manton Consolidated Schools to organize a can/bottle drive. She added that the city also should start a municipal trash collection service as opposed to paying assorted private companies for the service.
“Those are three very attainable options with relatively low cost, yet an investment in real community beautification,” Wilson said.
Cronkhite said for the last four months, he’s been working with city Treasurer Marlene Lott and legal counsel Thomas Grier to come up with a more effective blight enforcement mechanism that can be employed by city staff when necessary.
With spring approaching, Cronkhite said he wanted to have this mechanism ready for the commission’s approval, since it’s getting closer to the time of the year when blight is most noticeable.
At the commission’s February meeting, changes were approved that will allow the city treasurer and fire chief to issue blight tickets that would require the offender to show up in court (currently, the city has no police chief to issue tickets).
Cronkhite said he’s hopeful that the city sharpening its teeth a little bit on blight will have a positive effect on compliance, although he reiterated that this measure would only be employed in extreme cases.
In Cadillac, similar measures appears to be working well in reducing the number of blight issues that staff have had to deal with in recent years.
Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said the city’s policy related to blight removal is similar to Manton’s, in that the cost of cleanup efforts are billed to the offender on their tax rolls, and the offender can be charged with a misdemeanor if they continue to be non-compliant.
Payne said the most common blight violation in the city is overgrown grass, although he estimated that instances of staff having to come to a home and cut the grass have gone down about 75% in the last five years.
Payne said the pandemic might have something to do with the drop in blight complaints, but he added that it also might be due to offenders not wanting to go to court and pay the fines.
“There was one case when fines were in the $1,500-$2,000 range,” Payne said. “People don’t want to do that too many times.”
