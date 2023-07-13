MANTON — The city of Manton will have more big rigs than a freeway rest area starting July 14, the first day of the annual Truck Show.
Originally called the Buckley Days Truck Show, the event was moved to Manton a number of years ago and has been a popular summertime attraction since that time, drawing dozens of elaborately decorated trucks and hundreds of spectators to the area.
One of the most eye-catching rigs to have made an appearance at the event in recent years is a truck painted entirely in the theme of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” although a variety of different styles and color schemes will be on display during the upcoming two-day event.
This year’s event will feature a truck show with awards presented afterward, a truck wash, a craft show, a kids carnival, a bike drawing and live music from multiple acts.
Schedule of events:
Friday, July 14
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Truck prep and registration at Manton High School parking lot
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Truck wash by Northern Lightning Wash at Manton High School parking lot.
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Craft show
• 6:30 p.m. to midnight — Mighty Fine perform
• 9 p.m. — Light show spectacular. Lighting will be judged after dark
Saturday, July 15
• 10 a.m. — Truck Show at Manton Station Park. Awards will be presented at Manton Station Park in the evening
• Noon to 3 p.m. — Kids Carnival at the skateboard park. Free admission by Manton High School Band. There will be bike drawing at 2:30 p.m. Must be present to win
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Live music by Lacey Galloway and Tyler Gitchel
• 9 p.m. to midnight — Live music by Night Train
