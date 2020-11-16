MANTON — Some badly needed upgrades recently were made to a well-known landmark in Manton.
This week, crews with Matt the Builder construction company, out of Cadillac, re-peaked a portion of the Phelps Bros Mill and installed two new windows on the third floor.
Built in the early 1900s, the Phelps Bros Mill was a facility where grain was distributed to farmers through a series of wooden chutes and an old-fashioned pulley system.
Over the years, ownership of the building changed hands a number of times until eventually the facility was closed and fell into a state of disrepair.
In 2012, Beverly Monroe, JoAnne Treiber and others began the process of raising money to restore the building, which they valued for its historical significance.
Although they have done some work to the granary since purchasing the building several years ago, they still need to make numerous improvements before it is fully restored.
In 2019, Krazy Kat Signs completely repainted the old sign on the building, making it look as good as new.
Also last year, Manton resident Lillian Collier donated $10,000 toward the mill’s restoration. Monroe said the money to pay for the roof repairs and new windows came primarily out of Collier’s donation.
Re-peaking the roof was important, Monroe said, because the old design caused snow to pile up in certain places, creating rot in the underlying structure.
With the roof work complete and two of the three third-story windows replaced, Monroe said they’re setting their sights on finishing up the main room in the building and installing a furnace.
For updates on the granary’s restoration, look up Manton Area Heritage Restoration Group on Facebook or call (231) 824-3391. Donations to the granary restoration are gladly accepted at PO Box 477 Manton 501(c)3.
Monroe said they’re always looking for volunteers to help do restoration work and run the farmers market in the summer. All proceeds from the farmers market go to restoration efforts.
