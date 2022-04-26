MANTON — Lake Billings will be the place to be this weekend for those looking to reel in rainbow trout — and maybe a lot more, as well.
In preparation for the beginning of the trout fishing season, Manton Chamber of Commerce President Sam Cronkhite said the lake has been stocked with hundreds of rainbows, including several over 24 inches in length.
Cronkhite said about 15 of those trout have been tagged, and those who catch them during the 15th annual Manton Fish Derby this weekend will be eligible for a number of prizes and up to $500 in cash.
The fish derby officially begins on the first day of trout season, Saturday, at 12:01 a.m. The derby contest period will last until 1 p.m. the next day, Sunday, May 1. Those who reel in a tagged fish must have a derby ticket to win their prize.
In addition to cash prizes, Cronkhite said there also will be a number of table prizes up for grabs during the derby. Past prizes have included fishing gear and gift certificates.
As part of the event, there will be a raffle drawing at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the grand prize from that being a Lifetime Yukon Fishing Kayak complete with life jacket and paddle.
Cronkhite said the derby has drawn a decent turnout year after year, with many anglers arriving at the lake by midnight to cast their lines into the water a minute later.
“It gets really busy,” Cronkhite said. “It’s very exciting. There’s nowhere else to be but Manton on the opening day of trout season.”
Tickets cost $5 apiece or $20 for five, and are available at Ace Hardware, Bostick’s Drug Store, Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop, Larson’s Floral and Gifts, and the Cast Iron Kitchen.
For additional information, call (231) 846-1368 or email business@mantonmichigan.com.
