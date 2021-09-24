Manton 'land swap' proposal hits roadblock

MANTON — The fate of a proposed land swap agreement between Manton and the owners of the city’s lone gas station is in limbo following an unexpected turn of events that transpired during a commission meeting Tuesday night.
The Manton commission last month decided to form a committee tasked with advancing land swap negotiations with gas station owners True North. But while creation of the committee is a done deal, it seems that mustering enough votes to approve its members could be a challenge.
A motion made Tuesday to approve the members of the committee failed to receive a second by any city commissioner. At that point, the motion was dead in the water, stalling the process of moving the proposal forward.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite assembled the committee, which was comprised of city commissioners Sue Fullerton and William Bates, in addition to library representatives Linda Kimbel and Jerry Sinkel.
The committee’s objective, as outlined in a proposal made by former mayor and project supporter Garry Brown, was to work with True North, city legal counsel and environmental consultants to advance negotiations and come up with an ironclad deal that would ensure the site is cleaned up properly.
True North several months ago approached the city with an offer to donate $200,000 toward construction of the Manton library in exchange for land across the street from their current gas station to be used as the future site of a new station. If approved, True North has agreed to clean up existing contamination on their property, which will in turn be used as the future site of the library.
Commissioner Rick Rayment made the motion to approve the committee assembled by Cronkhite. Since Bates and Fullerton would have been on the committee, they could not provide a second. The remaining commissioners, Marcie Wilson, Lisa Gillett and Rebecca Middleton, remained silent when Cronkhite asked for a second on the motion.
Gillett and Wilson previously have expressed disapproval of the plan, with both indicating they didn’t feel the location was appropriate for the proposed new library or proposed new gas station, which some residents have objected to.
Middleton previously voted against moving forward with the plan without first conducting a Phase II environmental assessment, which was the recommendation of the city attorney.
Contaminants, including lead, were detected in the 1990s at the site of the current gas station, leading to restrictions on how the property can be used in the future.
Prior to taking a vote, commissioners heard from Ann Emington, senior geologist at the Cadillac District Office of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Emington was invited to speak to the commissioners by Commissioner Wilson, who said she thought the public deserved to know more about the risks entailed by moving forward with the deal as it’s been proposed.
Emington told the commissioners that they were “rolling the dice” by proceeding with the plan without conducting the Phase II assessment, which would detail the severity of contamination currently underneath the site. The Phase I assessment, which already has been completed, outlined the history of the site and the contamination that previously had been uncovered — not contamination that could have accumulated in subsequent years.
Emington added that EGLE wouldn’t necessarily recognize any deal struck between True North and Manton that would ostensible absolve the city of liability if contaminants were found at a later date. She said that’s because companies often come and go but someone — the city — ultimately would have to remain responsible for the site.
“You may be held liable if you don’t do your due diligence,” Emington said.
Last month, the majority of the commission approved the plan to form the committee based on the rationale that since True North has committed to fully cleaning up the site, regardless of the cost, conducting an assessment to tell them what they already knew would be a waste of time and money.
Commissioner Bates asked Emington if contaminants at the site were to be completely cleaned as part of the deal with True North, as has been proposed, could the city be held liable if the Phase II assessment were not done beforehand?
Emington replied that if there is no contamination, there is no liability.
During discussion before the vote, Cronkhite assured Middleton, Wilson and Bates that the committee could still make a determination that a Phase II assessment should be done. Any recommendations of the committee would have to be approved by the commission before they are enacted.
Middleton replied that she still questioned the wisdom of moving forward without first conducting the assessment. Wilson made a motion to conduct the Phase II assessment but Cronkhite said was out of order, since they already voted on a course of action during last month’s meeting.
Upon receiving no second, Cronkhite commented that he couldn’t believe this was happening, since the commission had previously approved the formation of the committee.
Cronkhite said he would likely bring the matter up again during the commission’s next meeting.
