CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Manton man scheduled to stand trial this week on multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses instead took a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Bruce Wayne Burns II pleaded no contest to two added counts of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 6, 2015-April 6, 2018 in Manton. He faces up to two years in prison and/or $500 in fines. He also will have to register as a sex offender.
Burns II originally was charged with three counts of first-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, one count of first-degree CSC, relationship and one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older. As part of his recent plea, those offenses will be dismissed at sentencing. Burns II was facing up to life in prison on each of the first-degree CSC charges and up to 15 years for the second-degree CSC offense.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said it was a difficult decision for his office to dismiss the more serious offenses, but it was only reached with the support of the investigators, the victim, and the victim’s guardian. He also said it can be difficult for young victims to face their abuser, especially when the person is a step-parent.
The victim, in this case, is in counseling and in a stable home and Elmore said his office wants to see the victim remain on the continued path of healing.
“It can be tempting to pass judgment on how these cases are resolved without knowing the file,‘ he said. “The Victim Rights Act requires prosecutors to consider victim input when negotiating such cases. We are here to serve the individual victim as well as the whole community.‘
A 10% of $10,000 bond was continued by the court.
