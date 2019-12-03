CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Manton man pleaded guilty to a single criminal sexual conduct offense recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Derek Fitzpatrick Combs pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 21 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, two charges of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the sentencing agreement, the prosecutor agreed to support sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act with no initial jail sentence and no requirement for registration on the sex offender registry if HYTA is completed.
Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
A personal recognizance bond was continued and Combs is awaiting sentencing, which should occur sometime in December.
