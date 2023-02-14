LAKE CITY — A 52-year-old Manton man accepted a plea in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court recently for his connection with a criminal sexual conduct-related case.
Matthew James Hudson pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older, for his connection with incidents occurring between the years of 2013 and 2016 in Missaukee County’s Reeder Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, two counts of first-degree CSC, one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, one count of second-degree CSC and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The previous bond issued in this case was continued by the court.
When he is sentenced in the next several weeks, Hudson faces up to 15 years in prison.
