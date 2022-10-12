CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Manton man arrested last month for allegedly reaching speeds of more than 100 mph while intoxicated and in possession of weapons and drugs was recently arraigned in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Ronald Jacques Williamson entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of methamphetamine, felony firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of firearms under the influence for his connection with an incident on Sept. 16, in Liberty Township.
If convicted of the methamphetamine offense, Williamson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $15,000. He also faces two years consecutively with and preceding any term imposed for a felony or attempted felony conviction. He faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines for a conviction of carrying a concealed weapon.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Williamson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stated at 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 16, troopers from the post stopped a vehicle for traveling 103 mph on U.S. 131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township. Police said the driver, later identified as Williamson, displayed signs of intoxication and was asked to exit the vehicle to perform sobriety tests.
As Robinson was exiting his vehicle, police said a trooper observed a black pistol on the floorboard near the brake pedal. A search of the vehicle revealed hypodermic needles and a small baggie of a white, crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.
The bond set by the district court was continued.
