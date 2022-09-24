CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Manton man handed police a bottle of vodka instead of his ID and now finds himself facing criminal offenses in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Tony Lee Bennett was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with high BAC, possession of firearms while under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon, and an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Sept. 21.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bennett is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 8:37 p.m. on Sept. 21, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to a release by the MSP. When troopers arrived, police said they found Bennett standing next to his vehicle while two other individuals were using a gas can to fill his fuel tank. When Bennett went into his vehicle to retrieve his ID, police said he handed troopers a half-empty bottle of vodka.
Police said Bennett also displayed signs of intoxication and sobriety tests were administered. Bennett was arrested and a chemical test later found he was three times the legal limit for alcohol consumption. A .22 caliber handgun also was recovered from the back seat of Bennett’s vehicle.
The court released Bennett on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 11.
