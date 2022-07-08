Manton man arrested, charged with meth-related and driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Manton man faced a possible life sentence during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court on methamphetamine and driving-related offenses.
Randy Lee Smith faced charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense notice, operating a motor vehicle without security and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for his connection with incidents on July 2 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty to either 15 years in prison or up to life depending on the primary offense’s sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
If convicted, Smith faces a potential life sentence.
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a call of a man sleeping in a silver Saturn Ion in the Haring Township Walmart parking lot, according to a release by the post. Police said the caller stated the man had been sleeping in the vehicle for more than an hour and they were concerned about his well-being.
The trooper arrived to find the man, later identified as Smith, sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with the windows rolled down. Police said the trooper proceeded to wake Smith who seemed to be confused.
The registration plate on the Saturn came back to a Chevrolet Tahoe belonging to a person living in Owosso and police said a file check indicated there was no Michigan registration plate issued to the Saturn.
Police said further investigation showed Smith also was in possession of methamphetamine and he was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.