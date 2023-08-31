LAKE CITY — A 42-year-old Manton man faced a weapon and vehicle offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Joshua Keith Baldwin was charged with one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and operating an unregistered motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Aug. 24 in Bloomfield Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Baldwin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Michigan State Police a trooper stopped a vehicle on Rhoby Road near Lucas Road in Bloomfield Township at around 9:35 a.m. on Aug. 24.
During the traffic stop, police said the trooper discovered the driver, later identified as Baldwin, allegedly had a loaded 9mm pistol tucked in the seat behind the armrest. Baldwin did not have a concealed pistol license and police said he was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.
The Michigan State Police were assisted by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office during the traffic stop.
The court released Baldwin on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 14.
