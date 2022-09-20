CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Manton man was arrested Friday after he was stopped for going 103 mph while intoxicated and then was found with suspected methamphetamine.
On Monday, he faces multiple charges stemming from that incident during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District.
Ronald Jacquez Williamson was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm for his connection with an incident on Sept. 16 in Liberty Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Williamson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stated at 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 16, troopers from the post stopped a vehicle for traveling 103 mph on U.S. 131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township. Police said the driver, later identified as Williamson, displayed signs of intoxication and was asked to exit the vehicle to perform sobriety tests.
As Robinson was exiting his vehicle, police said a trooper observed a black pistol on the floorboard near the brake pedal. A search of the vehicle revealed hypodermic needles and a small baggie of a white, crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.
Williamson was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment.
The court set his bond at $50,250 with the condition he is placed on house arrest with a GPS tether. He is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 4.
