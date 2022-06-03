LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old Manton man faced multiple offenses, including one methamphetamine-related charge, during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Mark John Calkin was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle with no security and operating a motor vehicle with no registration for his connection with an incident on May 27 in Caldwell Township. If convicted of the drug-related offense, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Calkin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A Michigan State Police press release stated troopers from the Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle for an expired registration plate on Broadway Street near Bishop Street in Caldwell Township.
Police said there was evidence of drug use and the driver, later identified as Calkin, was asked to exit his vehicle. The troopers located three glass pipes near the passenger seat and a small baggie containing methamphetamine on the passenger side floorboard, according to police. Calkin was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.
The court issued a $500 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 9.
