CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Manton man avoided jail time after he was recently sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court on a criminal sexual conduct conviction.
Jamie Lee Gilde was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 45 days credit for a no contest plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion, for his connection with an incident on April 13, 2022, in Greenwood Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice were dismissed at sentencing. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
