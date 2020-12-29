MANTON — When most people get close to turning 50, thoughts of retirement likely start creeping in, but Matt Clark had different ideas.
At the tender age of 48, Matt decided he wanted a career change. He wanted to be a Michigan State Police trooper. Ever since he was a teenager, it was a dream of his to become a trooper. Like many youthful dreams, however, life can get in the way of those things. Getting married, having kids and paying bills sometimes put those dreams on the backburner.
Recently, however, Matt found himself at a crossroads once again. This time he decided it was time to either achieve the dream or put it to rest. That is where his journey to become a trooper started.
ALWAYS IN THE BACK OF HIS MIND
Ever since he was in high school, Matt said he had a strong desire to become a state trooper. In the late 80s and early 90s, Matt said the chances of getting stationed close to home were slim. In 2020, however, Matt said it is different.
When a person applies to become a trooper now, Matt said they allow you to select three posts where they would like work. From those options, the state police will place a new trooper.
"I consider the Michigan State Police as the elite as far as the police agencies in the state, or at least that is the way the public perceives us," he said.
When Matt was a junior in high school in McBain, he signed up via the delayed entry program to join the Army. He served and was part of the military police for four years. The goal was once he was finished in the military, he was going to join the police force.
That, however, didn't happen.
Once he finished his time in the military, Matt got married to his wife Betty in the mid-1990s. Soon after, children started to be born and instead of pursuing his dream of becoming a trooper, which would have taken him away from his family. Instead, Matt opted to become a corrections officer.
He worked at Pugsley Correctional Facility for 15 years until it closed and then worked for one year at Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee.
Once Pugsley closed, Matt said three of his friends who worked there became state troopers and the dream again started entering his mind.
While the dream resurfaced, Matt said he started working for Buckley Community Schools in maintenance and he also started a carpet cleaning business.
"It was like doing two full-time jobs. It was OK but it became too much," he said.
Matt said he was driving home from Traverse City and saw a state trooper car pass him and it lit a fire. Matt knew if he was going to make this dream a reality, he would have to commit to it.
HARD WORK PAYS OFF
If Matt was going to become a trooper, he knew he was going to have to get back into shape and lose some weight.
He started putting the work in and in August 2019, he put in his application. He received a job offer at the end of November 2019. Between August and November, Matt said the state police did an extensive background check.
He said the process took him months to complete, but in the past, it has taken as long as two years from the initial application to the conditional offer of employment is given.
In January, Matt entered the academy at the age of 48. In February, Matt turned 49 so, it wasn't surprising that his fellow recruits, who were half his age, called him "Dad" or "Grandpa." He said he was told he was the fourth oldest recruit to ever attend the academy. The oldest was in their 50s.
"They (fellow recruits) were as young as 21. The next oldest in our class was in their mid-30s. They were quite a bit younger than me. Their dads were my age," he said. "One said his dad was younger than me."
Despite his age, Matt knew if he didn't go to the academy then, it was never going to happen. It didn't take long for him to realize the academy was the hardest thing he had ever done in his life. He said comparatively boot camp wasn't as hard but admitted that it didn't help that he was nearly 50 when he went through.
While it was hard mentally and physically, Matt said the hardest part was being away from his wife Betty and his children. He has been married for 26 years and has five kids, four of which are still at home. With his wife working a full-time job, he said it was hard for her to keep up the daily tasks he used to help with.
His experience made him realize he wouldn't have wanted to do it when he was younger and had little children.
While he was in the academy, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Matt said that made for a unique experience as well. Matt said his class was sent home for six or seven weeks and had to do online training via Zoom. He still had to wake up early in the morning every day and complete his physical fitness training.
When he was at the academy, he was up at 4:30 a.m. and didn't go to sleep until 10 p.m. Physical fitness was every morning beginning at 5:30 a.m. and it lasted 75 to 90 minutes. Matt said it was brutal. Even though he was working out on his own and prepared the best he could, Matt said even if he was younger, he doesn't believe it possible to over train.
"I don't know if I would do it again. In fact, I know I wouldn't. It's a lot of stress and physical demands. Now that I'm done with it, I would say it was worth it," he said.
ON THE ROAD
Before Christmas, Matt said he finished his on-the-job training and job shadowing and is out patrolling on his own.
Matt works out of the Houghton Lake Post and patrols that post's territory, including Missaukee County.
During this whole journey, Matt said his wife Betty was supportive. When there were times he was sick of being away from his family and sick of the mental and physical drain, Matt said she talked him off the bridge. He said his wife's support as well as from his children and family is what helped him achieve his dream.
Matt said he likely will work for 10 to 12 years before he retires from the Michigan State Police. Although he may go a little longer depending on how he feels, he is not trying to go for 25 years.
Regardless of the length of his career with the Michigan State Police, he said he plans on working the road for all of it. He also said it is not lost on him that most people who are his age within the Michigan State Police are looking to retire.
"You are never too old to pursue your dream. I got into it way later than I planned on," he said.
