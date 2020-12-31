MANTON — The final straw for Scott Chittle was when basketball was canceled this season because of COVID-19.
Chittle, who coaches basketball, baseball and football in a travel league for elementary-age kids in the Cadillac area, has strong feelings about the importance of staying physically active and tries his best to impress those values upon his two children, 11-year-old Lillian and 12-year-old Cooper.
"I'm not one of those video game parents," Chittle said. "When I learned that basketball wasn't going to happen, I thought, 'the heck with it, I'm going to do this.'"
Earlier this month, Chittle began building a skating rink in the yard of his Manton home at 208 North Division St. His goal was to create a rink not only for his children, but also for anyone else in the community to use, at no cost.
"Something to get off the couch," Chittle said. "I needed to do something to get these kids out and about. Their parents, too. Plus, I'm 50 years old. This is a good winter exercise program for me."
He purchased a liner to hold the water (similar to pool liner) and wooden paneling to enclose the rink. All told, he estimates he's spent around $1,400 on the project.
Chittle said he's done quite a bit of research on how other people have made rinks similar to his. What he's found is that maintaining a rink requires constant resurfacing of the ice in order to keep it smooth and able to be skated upon.
When snow falls, he has to remove it almost immediately, otherwise it acts as insulation which melts the ice underneath.
He also has to be careful about removing the snow to ensure the ice doesn't get cracked or punctured in the process.
To make resurfacing the ice easier, Chittle will be building a "Zamboni" — of sorts — out of PVC pipe wrapped with a towel at the end. When water is turned on, it flows out of a series of holes in the pipe, into the towel, which evenly distributes it across the ice, forming a smooth surface.
Chittle ran into a complication when he underestimated the volume of water required to fill the rink, due in part to the uneven gradient of his yard which required him to fill one side to 14 inches off the ground and the other side only to a couple inches. In total, the rink required around 24,000 gallons to fill, costing about $2,000.
This would have been prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, Cedar Creek Township offered to provide the water, free of charge.
That's not the only assistance he's received from the community: Chittle said Scott and Becky DeYoung heard about the project and donated 20 pairs of skates for kids to use.
With the water in the rink, now it's just a matter of waiting for the ice to freeze all the way through. Chittle said he's hoping to have the rink ready for skating within the week, possibly this weekend.
The rink is illuminated by overhead lights, so people will be able to skate through the night, if they wish (or at least until about 9 or 10 p.m., Chittle has to sleep sometime).
At 55-by-55 feet in size, the rink could easily accommodate up to 13 skaters at a time, with enough space for a pickup game of hockey (Chittle has nets).
When the rink is ready, Chittle said he'd like nothing more than for people to simply show up when they'd like to use it. For the time being, however, to ensure that the rink is good to go, Chittle would prefer if people contact him in advance and let him know when they'd like to use it and if they require any equipment such as skates.
While the 20 skates that were donated by the DeYoungs are a good start, Chittle said he'd like at least 30 to 40 in total to accommodate all different age groups. He said he's also looking for donations of hockey sticks and pucks.
Anyone interested in donated used skates, sticks and pucks can drop them off at his place of employment, Betten Baker Chevrolet Buick of Cadillac, located at 1701 N. Mitchell St.
Eventually, Chittle plans to organize "open skates," where the public will be invited to his house to use the rink and enjoy a bonfire, live music, hot dogs and hot chocolate.
Assuming all goes well this year, Chittle plans to keep the rink going at least through the next five to seven years, until his children turn 18. Next year, Chittle said he's considering ways to level out the yard so he won't have to use as much water.
Anyone interested in learning more about the rink can contact Chittle at 810-625-7500 or through Facebook, at "Car Guy Scott Chittle."
