CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Manton was charged with two separate domestic violence-related incidents during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
In both cases, Seth Carlton Ott faced charges of domestic violence third offense for his connection with incidents occurring on April 3 in Manton and April 23 in Liberty Township. In both cases, Ott also had habitual offender fourth offense notices added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted in either case, Ott faces up to five years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines. As a result of the habitual offender enhancement, Ott faces up to potential life sentences.
The charge in both cases is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Ott is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On April 3, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were responded to a call in the area of Robers Street near Maple Street for the report of an alleged domestic violence incident. According to a press release from the Cadillac post, troopers spoke to the alleged victim in the incident and Ott.
Police said the allegations claimed Ott physically assaulted the victim. The alleged assault occurred when the victim and Ott were arguing at a residence. When the victim tried to leave, they alleged Ott grabbed them and pulled them back. Police said they continued to argue and the victim was eventually able to leave the residence.
The victim began walking down the road but police said the victim alleged Ott and another person followed the victim and picked them up. It was at that time that the victim alleged they were assaulted a second time, police said.
In addition to the April 3 complaint, police said Ott also had an unrelated warrant for his arrest in Missaukee County and he was taken into custody.
In the second incident, police said troopers were called to a residence in Liberty Township at 5:30 a.m. on April 23 for an alleged domestic assault situation between Ott and a family member. Police said the investigation showed Ott allegedly assaulted the family member during an argument and fled the residence before troopers arrived.
As a result, police said an arrest warrant was authorized for Ott on May 15 and he was arrested by the MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team on May 17. He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
After his recent arraignments, the court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond in each case and Ott is scheduled to be back in court on June 6.
