CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Manton man faced assault and domestic violence-related offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Clay Edward Fletcher Jr. was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence second offense for his connection with an incident on June 10 in Colfax Township. If convicted, Fletcher Jr. faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Fletcher Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A Michigan State Police press release stated troopers from the Cadillac Post responded to a domestic violence complaint at 11 p.m. Friday, June 10, at an East 18 Road address in Colfax Township. Once on scene, police said the victim stated he and Fletcher Jr. were arguing about rent money.
Police said the victim alleged Fletcher Jr. assaulted him by punching him numerous times and by choking him. As a result of the alleged assault, police said the victim suffered injuries to his head, shoulder, chest and neck areas, but he refused treatment. Fletcher Jr. was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail, according to police.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 28.
