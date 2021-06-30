LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old Manton man faced charges including multiple domestic violence offenses during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County's 84th District Court.
Christopher Lee Boller was charged with one count each of domestic violence, domestic violence second offense and interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on June 10 in Caldwell Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Boller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post, it stated troopers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on June 10 to a report of domestic violence at a residence on Lucas Road in Caldwell Township. The report also indicated the suspect, later identified as Boller, had fled the scene.
The victim in the incident stated she was in the process of evicting Boller. Police said while waiting for the eviction paperwork to be completed, Boller stayed in a camper on the property. The victim locked the home's door and left a note stating Boller was not allowed in the home, according to the release.
When Boller saw the note, police said it is alleged he became angry, kicked the door in and assaulted the victim. When the victim attempted to call the police, Boller allegedly took their cellular phone and threw it on the roof of the residence's garage, police said. The victim, however, used their tablet to call 911 and Boller fled the scene.
The MSP said a report was submitted to the Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office and an arrest warrant was issued on June 22. A trooper located Boller on June 25 at the intersection of Roberts and Holmes Road in Manton, police said. Boller was arrested on the aforementioned offenses and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending his arraignment.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on July 15.
The MSP was assisted by the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.