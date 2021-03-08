LUDINGTON — A 27-year-old Manton man was charged with multiple murder, drunken driving and other driving offenses during his recent arraignment in Mason County's 79th District Court.
David Allen Wellington was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, one count of operating while intoxicated causing miscarriage or stillbirth, one count of failing to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a license for his connection with an incident on March 1 in Mason County's Branch Township.
habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Wellington is facing life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Wellington is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 1:42 p.m on March 1, Mason County law enforcement agencies and first responders were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-10 near Walhalla Road in Mason County's Branch Township, according to a press release issued by the office of Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink. The investigation showed the victims, David Lee Mclain-Williams, his girlfriend Ashley Nicole Plotts and their unborn son, were driving a Buick Terraza when their vehicle was struck by a Jeep Patriot at an excessive speed, according to the press release.
All three died, as a result, of the injuries sustained in the crash and the press release said with the assistance of on-scene civilians, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Mason County Sheriff's Office apprehended Wellington. The Manton man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and left the scene on foot, according to the press release.
Further investigation revealed alcohol consumption by Wellington was alleged to be a likely contributor to the crash. Wellington was arrested after that initial investigation. Following the review of the reports, legal research and consideration of the circumstances of the case, Kreinbrink moved forward with the above charges.
A preliminary examination has been scheduled in 79th District Court on March 24.
