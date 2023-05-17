CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Manton man faced multiple felonies during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Dakota Joel Finch was charged with one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and domestic violence for his alleged connection with an incident on May 12 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted of the assault-related offense, Finch faces up to 10 years in prison, while he faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines for the felony police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Finch is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of an alleged assault occurring at a residence on 12 Road in Cedar Creek Township. Police said once on the scene of the alleged assault, the troopers saw Finch standing in the driveway of the home.
Police said Finch had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from a different case out of Wexford County. Finch began to flee the scene, but police said troopers captured him and took him into custody.
After a brief investigation, police said the victim alleged Finch attacked and strangled her while they were arguing inside the 12 Road residence. A witness also was interviewed at the scene regarding the incident. The victim did not require medical attention and police said Finch was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The court issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on May 30.
