CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Manton man was charged with assault and domestic violence offenses after his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
James Nigel Mitchell was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a kitchen knife, and two counts of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Aug. 7 in Greenwood Township. If convicted of the assault offense Mitchell faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Mitchell has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 3.
