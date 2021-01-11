CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Manton man was charged with drug and weapons charges during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
John Lewis Pfau was charged with possession of cocaine less than 25 grams, and carrying a concealed weapon, a non-folding double-edged knife, for his connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Antioch Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum penalty.
If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and/or $37,500 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Pfau is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 19.
