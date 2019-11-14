CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Manton man was charged recently in 28th Circuit Court with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Derek Fitzpatrick Combs stood mute to two counts of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, for his connection with an incident on Sept. 21, 2018 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for each of the CSC charges.
The charges in question are only accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.