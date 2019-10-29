Manton man charged with 2 CSC-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Manton man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he was recently arraigned in 28th Circuit Court on multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses.
Jeremy David Southwick stood mute to charge of third-degree CSC, multiple variables and third-degree CSC, person 13-15, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of April 6, 2017-April 6, 2018 in Manton. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which carries a penalty of 1.5 the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Southwick faces up to 22.5 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Southwick is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
