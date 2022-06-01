CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Manton man faced drug and alcohol-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Nathan David Cook was charged with one count of delivery of methamphetamine and open intoxicants in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on May 26 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the possible penalty by twice the maximum sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Cook is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, troopers stopped a vehicle on Crippen Street near Shelby Street in Cadillac at 1:05 a.m. on May 26. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old Manton man, was driving on a revoked license, while the passenger, later identified as Cook, had an open and partially full beer can near his feet.
Further investigation revealed Cook had suspected methamphetamine in his possession and police said during the search of the vehicle, troopers found used syringes, a half-empty bottle of liquor and a large number of clear plastic baggies in the center console.
Police said the driver was issued a citation for driving while license suspended, denied or revoked and open intoxicants in a vehicle. Cook was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment in district court.
The court issued a $75,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 14.
